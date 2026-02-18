No land belonging to Kashmiri migrants acquired without due process: J&K govt informs during assembly

Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary on Tuesday informed the J&K legislative assembly that no land parcel of Kashmiri migrants has been acquired in the Kashmir Valley without due legal process. Ruckus ensues in the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly during the ongoing budget session over an allegedly controversial remark on land encroachment, in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI)

Replying to a starred question raised by CPI(M) legislator M Y Tarigami, Choudhary said that, “As per the report submitted by the divisional commissioner, Kashmir, no land is acquired without adhering to the prescribed land acquisition procedures, including prior notification and verification, and all such acquisitions are assessed in accordance with the applicable land acquisition laws.”

On notifying a separate order in June 2022 for nearly 6,000 employees under the Prime Minister’s (PM) special package for the Pandit community who are serving in the valley, the deputy CM said the order does not vitiate their service interests; rather, it strengthens and protects them.

“Recruitment and initial appointment of Kashmiri Migrants under the Prime Minister’s Package are governed by the J&K Migrants (Special Drive) Recruitment Rules, 2009 and creation of 6000 supernumerary posts sanctioned in 2009 and 2017. These orders primarily address entry into service and availability of posts,” he said.

Randhawa clarifies on land encroachment remarks amid uproar in House

The Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproarious scenes with legislators of opposition parties objecting to recent remarks of BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa that 90% of the land has been encroached by Kashimiris in Jammu even as Randhawa said he didn’t target any specific community.

Soon after question hour, MLA Khursheed Ahmed Sheikh stood up from his seat and drew the attention of the speaker AR Rather to what he claimed “unwarranted” and “unjustified” remarks by the BJP MLA against Kashmiris.

On February 13, BJP MLA from Bahu constituency, Vikram Randhawa, had said that 90% of JDA land in Jammu has been encroached upon by Kashmiri Muslims from Valley.

Sheikh, who is brother of jailed Baramulla MP Engineer Sheikh Abdul Rashid, was immediately backed by Congress MLA Irfan Hafiz Lone and members of the National Conference (NC).

And all demanded apology from the BJP MLA.

However, BJP members countered the NC and Kashmir based legislators and heated arguments continued for some time. Amid the din, MLA Hafiz Lone was seen holding a placard that read “Khasra No 211”. MLA Randhawa has set up a stone crusher on a piece of land in Khasra No. 211 at village Ganeshu Chak in Mandal area of Jammu district, for which he had earlier been served a show-cause notice by the JDA over alleged encroachment of land.

Congress MLAs Irfan Hafiz Lone and Iftikhar Ahmad, along with Independent MLA Sheikh Khursheed Ahmed, displayed placards and raised slogans like “Chor Machaaye Shor”. The three also moved towards the front row and attempted to enter the well of the House but were prevented by the watch and ward staff.

Amid the din, Randhawa said that he didn’t target any specific community on February 13 and that he made a general reference to the encroachment of JDA land in Jammu. “I didn’t target any specific community. The records can be checked and if I spoke such words, I will recant them,” he said.

Speaker AR Rather, in a bid to put an end to the chaos and ensure decorum in the House, said that since the member has clarified that he had no intention to hurt entire Kashmiri community, the members should end their agitation. He also assured that if there remarks deemed unparliamentary were used by the BJP MLA, they will be expunged.

Earlier amid uproar, deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary said that MLA Randhawa comes from a respectable family and Jat community, which never indulged in communalism. “I think that he should withdraw his remarks,” said the deputy CM.

Two-minutes silence observed

The House paid tributes to former minister Peerzada Ghulam Ahmad Shah and former MLC Brij Mohan Sharma, who died on February 13 and February 16, respectively. The members later observed a two-minute silence in memory of the deceased leaders.

Over 17.27 lakh Kanals of state land encroached In J&K, 14.29 lakh retrieved

The J&K government informed the legislative assembly that more than 17.27 lakh kanals of state land have been encroached across Union territory, of which over 14.29 lakh kanals have been retrieved so far.

In a written response to a question by BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma, the government informed the House that in the Kashmir region, a total of 3,27,198.50 kanals of state land have been encroached, of which 2,16,912.98 kanals have been retrieved. Similarly, in Jammu region, 14,00,049.66 kanals of land have been encroached, while 12,12,287.44 kanals have been retrieved.