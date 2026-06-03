No leadership change in Punjab Cong: Baghel

New Delhi Congress general secretary in-charge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel rejected speculation on Tuesday that the party is mulling a change of leadership in the state and asserted that next year’s assembly polls would be contested by leaders collectively.

Congress general secretary in-charge for Punjab Bhupesh Baghel rejected speculation on Tuesday that the party is mulling a change of leadership in the state and asserted that next year’s assembly polls would be contested by leaders collectively.

Baghel made the assertion after a meeting with the party’s top brass at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi. Besides Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and party’s general secretary KC Venugopal were also present.

“A meeting on Punjab was held a few days ago and one was held today as well as the Assembly polls are near. Serious deliberations have been held on the way forward ,” Baghel told reporters.

Asked about the speculation that a change of guard is being contemplated in the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, Baghel said: “I had said a few days ago, there was no discussion on that. The Congress takes everyone along. We will move forward taking everyone along.”

“This is only speculation in the media. No discussion was held on leadership.... There is no change,” he added.

On Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Baghel said he is the PCC chief and the upcoming election in the state will be fought under the leadership of Kharge and Gandhi. The state leadership will fight the polls collectively, he asserted.

Training his guns on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, Baghel said key issues hampering the state’s development are law and order, corruption and drugs.

“The party that called itself a party of ‘kattar imandaar’ (dead honest) has become the party of ‘kattar beimaan’ (utterly dishonest),” he said, slamming the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab.

Baghel’s meeting comes days after deliberations on Punjab were held at Kharge’s residence in the presence of Gandhi and Venugopal.

Baghel had said after that meeting that Punjab is a very important state for the Congress as well as for the country and the party would prepare an action plan and hit the streets “very soon”.

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Punjab Congress chief Warring and Vijay Inder Singla attended the meeting.