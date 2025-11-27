No major disruption in Chandigarh as over 7,000 farmers gather for SKM rally

No major disruption was reported in Chandigarh on Wednesday as 6,000–7,000 farmers gathered at the Dussehra Ground in Sector 43 for the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) rally, held amid tight security to mark the fifth anniversary of the Dilli Chalo march against the now-repealed three farm laws of November 2020. Farmers during Samyukt Kisan Morcha rally at Sector 43 on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Traffic movement across the Union Territory remained largely smooth, with police enforcing preventive diversions following the heavy gridlock witnessed on November 10.

Farmers began arriving from Punjab in the morning in around 190 hired private buses and tractor-trolleys. The UT administration had granted permission for the rally for three hours, from 12 pm to 3 pm. Senior SKM leaders addressed the gathering from the stage, after which the crowd dispersed peacefully, and farmers began leaving the venue shortly after 3 pm.

Around 800 Chandigarh police personnel were deployed across the site. All inter-city borders between Chandigarh and Mohali remained open, with no barricading or restriction on farmers entering the city.

“The protest remained peaceful throughout. We had been in regular touch with the farmer union leaders for the past week and provided them a designated venue to ensure that city residents were not inconvenienced. The traffic advisory was well planned and executed, and we allowed the incoming buses to be parked on inner roads and in the parking lots to prevent congestion. Our objective was to maintain law and order while ensuring smooth movement across the city,” SSP Kanwardeep Kaur said.

During the rally, SKM representatives submitted a memorandum addressed to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, calling for urgent government intervention to address severe agricultural losses caused by heavy rains and floods during August and September 2025. The memorandum highlighted that more than 59 people had died, homes had collapsed, livestock were washed away, and fields were rendered uncultivable due to silt deposits. It also pointed to a sharp drop in paddy yield—by 8 to 10 quintals per acre—due to crop disease, forcing many farmers to discard their crops.

The Morcha said that despite the crisis, neither adequate flood-relief compensation nor machinery and financial assistance for stubble management had been provided, while cases were being registered against farmers forced to burn stubble.

The morcha demanded a bonus of ₹500 per quintal for reduced paddy yield and ₹40,000 per acre compensation for farmers who lost their entire crop, cash assistance of ₹200 per quintal or ₹7,000 per acre for stubble management equipment, and withdrawal of all cases filed for stubble burning, immediate rejection of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, which SKM called an attempt to privatise power distribution among other issues.