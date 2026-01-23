No public comments’: Congress’ gag order to Punjab leaders after row over Channi remarks

Strap: UNITED WE STAND: (From left) Ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi, PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel and general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, after Congress meeting in Delhi. (Sourced)

Chandigarh

The Congress high command on Thursday issued a stern warning to its Punjab leaders, directing them not to make public statements on internal party matters or promote factionalism, and to work in unity to ensure victory in the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

The warning came at a three-hour Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence, convened after reports of infighting among Punjab leaders. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi was also present. Punjab goes to the polls in early 2027, and the Congress is seeking to reclaim power from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The warning comes amid deepening rift among the state Congress unit over former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s recent remarks on “Dalits being ignored” in the party.

The Congress high command also categorically ruled out change of leadership in Punjab, reiterating that the party will contest the 2027 Assembly elections under a collective leadership, without projecting any individual face.

Leaders were also instructed that internal issues must be raised only before the party leadership and not aired publicly, including on social media.

The meeting was attended by top Congress leaders, including Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Punjab in-charge Bhupesh Baghel, senior leader Ambika Soni, PPCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Rana KP Singh, Vijay Inder Singla and Dr Amar Singh.

During the meeting, the high command took strong exception to Channi’s recent remarks on “Dalits being ignored” and expressed concern over growing factionalism in the state unit. Party sources said Rahul Gandhi cautioned leaders against actions that could harm the party’s prospects.

“Raise issues on party platforms. Creating narratives on social media will not be tolerated,” Rahul reportedly told Channi, according to insiders.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Venugopal said the discussions were “fruitful” and focused on strengthening the party in Punjab. He reiterated that there was no question of leadership change in the state.

He added that leaders were instructed to maintain complete discipline and refrain from issuing statements in the media or on social media on internal matters. On reports that around 30 Punjab leaders had sought a meeting with the high command, Venugopal said they were free to meet leaders individually, but groupism would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said that Rahul Gandhi and Kharge are planning to visit Punjab soon and hold programmes there, and everybody can meet them at that time.

He said the party high command will make its decision on poll issues, such as candidate selection and campaigning, in due course. “This is a very clear direction we have given today, and all the leaders unanimously agreed to it,” Venugopal added.

On Dalit representation, Venugopal reaffirmed the party’s commitment to giving due representation to marginalised sections, including Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and economically weaker sections.

Later, in a post on X, Venugopal said: “The people of Punjab are looking for a change, and we will work in unison to bring the Congress back to power in 2027.”

AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs, Bhupesh Baghel, said the top party leadership discussed the strategy and state leaders gave their suggestions for the next one year.