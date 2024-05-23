No relief from heatwave likely, mercury to touch 46°C in Ludhiana: IMD

No relief is likely from the severe heatwave that has persisted in the city for over a week now, Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) meteorology department cautioned on Thursday. The local health department has advised people to avoid stepping out in the afternoon, especially children and those with heart and lung problems. (HT file photo)

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 40.5 degrees Celsius. The day temperature has been hovering above 40 degrees Celsius since May 15. On May 18, this season’s highest temperature was seen at 45.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

When the day temperatures persist above 40 degrees Celsius for a week, a heatwave is declared, according to PAU meteorological department head Pavneet Kaur Kingra.

The temperature is expected to stay in the heatwave category till May 29 and is likely to touch 47 degrees Celsius on May 27.

In 2023, the heatwave lasted from May 20 to 23, with temperatures in a range of 40 to 43.2 degrees Celsius. In 2022, the heatwave was from May 20 to 22, with temperatures between 42 and 45.8 degrees Celsius in the city. The longest heatwave in the last ten years was in 2013, with temperature staying in a range of 40 to 46.2 degrees Celsius from May 17 to 31.

The temperature is not expected to get into heatwave-like conditions after May. In June, there are pre-monsoon showers which make it unlikely for temperature to stay high, Kingra said.

Avoid stepping out in afternoon: Health dept

The local health department has advised people to avoid stepping out in the afternoon, especially children and those with heart and lung problems. The department urged people to ensure that they stay hydrated.

Dr Aman, a physician at the civil hospital, said, “People should not venture out during the hours when the temperature is at the highest unless very important.”

She said that those suffering from heart and lung ailments should avoid any physical activity outdoors during the day and take special care.