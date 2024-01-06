No Republic Day parades in stadiums with synthetic tracks: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that Republic Day parades will not be held at stadiums or grounds having synthetic tracks. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that Republic Day parades will not be held at stadiums or grounds having synthetic tracks (ANI)

The CM said that the movement of vehicles and other machinery during the parade has potential to damage the synthetic tracks, which may further cause inconvenience to athletes. To avoid this, the state government has decided not to hold R-Day parades at such stadiums.

The CM said that as per this decision, the R-Day function slated to be held at a stadium in Ludhiana will be now be shifted to the Punjab Agricultural University ground.