News / Cities / Chandigarh News / No Republic Day parades in stadiums with synthetic tracks: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

No Republic Day parades in stadiums with synthetic tracks: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 06, 2024 10:39 PM IST

The CM said that the movement of vehicles and other machinery during the parade has potential to damage the synthetic tracks, which may further cause inconvenience to athletes. To avoid this, the state government has decided not to hold R-Day parades at such stadiums.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that Republic Day parades will not be held at stadiums or grounds having synthetic tracks.

The CM said that as per this decision, the R-Day function slated to be held at a stadium in Ludhiana will be now be shifted to the Punjab Agricultural University ground.

