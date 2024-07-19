No safety lapse, says Chandigarh power dept after teens death near transformer in Sector-8

A day after a 17-year-old boy was electrocuted to death near a transformer in Sector 8, Chandigarh, the UT electricity department said there was no safety lapse as the area was restricted with a four-feet grille. The Chandigarh electricity department said there was no safety lapse as the area was restricted with a four-feet grille. (HT Photo)

The 17-year-old was attempting to take a shortcut while returning from the gym when he reportedly came in contact with a charged wire near the transformer, leading to his death.

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said, “We found no safety lapse as the area was properly restricted for entry with a 4ft grille. The teenager may have come in contact with the wire after which he got electrocuted. The transformer was properly insulated.”

As per residents, due to parking issues near the gym, many visitors are forced to park on the internal road of the adjacent residential area, which is divided by a grille and a platform on which the transformer is installed. In a bid to reach his vehicle quickly, the boy attempted to climb over the grille, a shortcut he had taken many times before. However, heavy rainfall that day had electrically charged a wire near the transformer, leading to the tragedy. Despite the prompt arrival of emergency services, he succumbed on his way to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. The teen was cremated on Thursday afternoon. The family has not lodged any complaint.

Meanwhile, locals on Thursday took matters into their own hands and restricted the area with wooden sticks to prevent further accidents.

A resident, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Many of us have voiced our worries about the transformer being so exposed and the inadequate parking situation, but no action has been taken.”