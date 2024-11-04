Menu Explore
No shortage of DAP fertiliser in Haryana, says CM Saini

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 04, 2024 05:50 AM IST

The chief minister reviewed the availability of the DAP fertiliser with the senior officers of agriculture and farmers welfare department on Sunday here, an official spokesperson said pointing out that in October 2023 rabi season, the total consumption of DAP was 1.19 lakh Metric Tonne (MT), while the consumption in October 2024 was 1.14 lakh MT

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that there is no shortage of DAP in the state and advised the farmers not to resort to “panic buying.”

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (HT File)

The chief minister reviewed the availability of the DAP fertiliser with the senior officers of agriculture and farmers welfare department on Sunday here, an official spokesperson said pointing out that in October 2023 rabi season, the total consumption of DAP was 1.19 lakh Metric Tonne (MT), while the consumption in October 2024 was 1.14 lakh MT.

“The availability of the DAP in the state is 24,000 MT as of Sunday and rake planning has been done for daily infusion of DAP for the farmers,” the spokesperson said.

He further informed that during the 2023 rabi season, a total of 72,697 MT DAP was consumed in November.

The Centre has allocated 1.10 lakh MT of DAP fertiliser for November, of which 41,600 MT has been planned on the rake movement for the first week of November.

Bhiwani, Dadri, Rohtak, Mahendergarh, Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra and Jind will receive rakes on November 3; Hisar, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Jhajjar, Sonepat and Rohtak on November 4; Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Jind on November 5; Ambala, Kurukshetra, Panchkula and Yamunanagar on November 6 and Palwal, Nuh, Faridabad and Gurugram would receive rakes on the November 7.

“There will be no shortage of DAP, and there is no need for panic buying,” the spokesperson said.

