No tampering with Section 118, Opposition misleading: Himachal minister

The revenue, horticulture and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party for “misleading” and dismissed the claims over alleged dilution of Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act.

“No tampering or amendment has been made, and no change is possible without the approval of the state assembly,” said Negi, while interacting with the media on Tuesday.

Taking a swipe at the leader of Opposition, Negi said, “Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur seems disturbed because his name has reportedly been dropped from the list of BJP’s probable chief ministerial candidates. This is why he is making baseless and unbalanced statements. There has been no tampering with Section 118, and without the assembly’s approval, no amendment can be made.”

Negi clarified that the only amendment brought earlier in the assembly pertained to religious institutions, enabling them to sell land up to 150 bighas for religious purposes, and that too after due permission. “That was the only amendment made in the Bill and at that time the Opposition had raised no objections and they even supported it. The Opposition is now spreading misinformation just to mislead people,” he said.

He also accused the Centre of deliberately financially weakening the state, saying,“First, they tried to topple our government politically and failed. Now, they are trying to weaken us financially by withholding GST compensation, revenue deficit grants, and disaster relief funds. The BJP wants to destabilise the state government in every way possible.” He added “For 20 years, the so-called ‘double-engine’ government did nothing for Himachal. Now they are exposed before the people. The public is watching everything.”

On the Opposition’s criticism regarding apple produce being kept along roadsides, Negi said, “The Opposition is reacting late. This year, HPMC purchased over one lakh metric tonnes of apples, compared to just 40,000 metric tonnes last year. Due to road blockages, apples were temporarily stored roadside, but not thrown into drains like before.”

Negi said the state’s special package far surpasses that of the Centre. “We plan to release funds in instalments so that people can rebuild their houses effectively. The first instalment of ₹4 lakh will be released under the Special Relief Package in early November,” he said.

“The Centre’s aid is merely ₹1.3 lakh for a house, ₹20,000 for belongings, and barely ₹5,000 for partial damage. Himachal’s package offers ₹7 lakh for partially damaged houses, ₹1 lakh for personal losses, ₹70,000 for belongings, and ₹50,000 for tenants,” he said.

“The total losses in Himachal exceed ₹5,500 crore, while the Centre has so far sanctioned only ₹1,500 crore. Even that amount hasn’t been released yet,” Negi said.

On the issue of relief and rehabilitation following the recent monsoon disaster, Negi said the state government has ensured that no individual remains homeless. “The government has arranged shelter for everyone whose houses were fully or partially damaged during the rains and calamity. Many are staying in rented houses and are being given ₹5,000 per month as rental assistance,” the minister said.

Negi informed that over 1,800 houses were completely destroyed, while 8,000 were partially damage. To address the losses, the government launched the Special Relief Package 2023, now being implemented across the state.