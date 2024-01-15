No truck with AAP: Congress’s Ludhiana district unit says

While Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) has yet to announce a decision over the possibility of an alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in state, the office bearers of party’s district unit has said they would go solo in 2024 Lok Sabha elections and ruled out an alliance any party. Congress’ Member Parliament Ravneet Bittu addressing meeting of party leaders in Model Town, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The leaders also refuted all the speculations about the alliance with AAP in Punjab during a meeting under the leadership of district Congress chief and former member of legislative assembly (MLA) Sanjay Talwar in Model Town.

Member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu, former cabinet minister and action president PPCC Bharat Bhushan Ashu and other local leaders were also present during the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the leaders targeted the AAP government over the prevailing law-and-order situation. The leaders claimed that the state government failed on all fronts and failed to deliver what they had promised before coming into power in the state.

When contacted, district Congress committee president Sanjay Talwar said the party leaders are against any alliance with AAP. They stated that the alliance would dent the party’s chances, as the AAP government has failed to bring any relief to people. Moreover, the law-and-order situation in the state has hit a low in the AAP regime, he added.

The leader said he would forward the message to the state leadership, noting that he has already forwarded his personal opinion of sitting at home rather than contesting in an alliance with AAP.

It was learnt that earlier on December 21, 2023, former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had during a state-level rally in Jagraon expressed that an alliance with AAP in Punjab would be “suicidal” for the party.

Ashu had also stated that their campaign against the failures of the AAP-led state government was a testament to their commitment to fight for a better Punjab.