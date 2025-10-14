No truck with SAD, BJP to fight all 117 Punjab assembly seats: Bittu

Union minister of state Ravneet Bittu on Monday said that the BJP is geared up to contest all 117 assembly seats in the 2027 Punjab polls, ruling out any alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu, felicitate Akali Dal leader Jagdeep Singh Cheema after he joined the BJP in Chandigarh on Monday. (Sourced)

Bittu, who was speaking at a press conference after former SAD leader Jagdeep Singh Cheema joined the saffron party, said, “We are preparing for all the 117 assembly seats.”

Cheema was inducted into the party fold in the presence of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Bittu, and Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma here.

Bittu alleged that the Akali Dal betrayed the BJP on the issue of farmers and gave wrong feedback to the party high command about the ground realities of resentment among cultivators with regard to now now-repealed three farm laws.

“Already, many party leaders have clarified it time and again that the BJP will fight all 117 assembly seats of Punjab alone. I am repeating it again that there may be a section within the party who are in favour of an alliance, but there are no such thoughts at the leadership level,” Bittu said.

The SAD had been part of the NDA since 1996, before it was forced to snap ties with it in September 2020, feeling pressure from the farmers’ community that was protesting against (repealed) three farm laws. The BJP, at that time, had termed it as a step taken in haste.

As per the pact between the two parties, the BJP used to contest 23 seats and the SAD 94 assembly seats. In parliamentary elections, SAD used to fight for 10 seats and the BJP three. The SAD-BJP combine formed the government in the state thrice (1997-2002, 2007-12, and 2012-17).

He said if the BJP had any interest in a tie-up, why would the party induct senior and Taksali Sikh leadership of the Akali Dal?

“Moreover, we have opposed Akali Dal, terming them responsible for the drug problem and sacrilege,” Bittu added.

To a question of a possible tie-up with the SAD breakaway faction, led by Giani Harpreet Singh, Bittu said the BJP isn’t thinking on those lines.

On Congress leader P Chidambaram’s remarks on ‘Operation Blue Star’, Bittu asked the Punjab Congress leaders to clarify their stand.

“Senior party leader Chidambaram is saying it was the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s mistake. Punjab Congress leaders should make their stand clear on Chidambaram’s statement. If your leader is saying it, then you should also say something,” Bittu said.

Chidambaram, a Rajya Sabha MP, while speaking at a literary event in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday, said that Operation Blue Star was a “wrong way” to take on the militants and Indira Gandhi “paid the price with her life for the mistake”.

Hry CM welcomes Cheema to party fold

Cheema, who joined the BJP, is a fourth-generation leader from the Akali political family and is the son of late Randhir Singh Cheema, who served as a cabinet minister thrice. Cheema had unsuccessfully contested assembly polls in 2017 and 2022 from Amloh and Fatehgarh Sahib assembly constituencies.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said the BJP is a national force that believes in service, not mere politics. “Leaders like Cheema, known for integrity and public spirit, bring pride to the party,” he said.

Saini added that cooperation between Punjab and Haryana is essential for regional progress, and the BJP is strengthening this bond in both states.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, new opportunities are opening up in agriculture, industry, and youth empowerment. It is time for Punjab to join the developmental journey,” he said.

BJP working president Ashwani Sharma said Cheema’s induction marks new energy for the party in Punjab. Attacking the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government, Sharma said, “This government has made only promises, not delivered any. The ₹1000 monthly allowance for women turned out to be false, jobs for youth remain a dream, and farmers continue to suffer under debt,” he added. “BJP is the only party that genuinely speaks for all sections—farmers, entrepreneurs, youth, and women alike,” Sharma said.