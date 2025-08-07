16 of 21 BJP district chiefs turncoats, old guard ‘disappointed’

With the BJP electing its 21 district presidents out of 37 organisational districts, 16 are those who have come from other parties, creating disappointment among the grassroot workers. The appointments, seen as an outreach to expand the BJP’s base in the state, have simultaneously triggered resentment among long-time party workers and grassroots cadres. Ashwani Sharma is the acting president of BJP’s Punjab unit.

Starting from Amritsar Rural, new district president Amritpal Bonny, a former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA and previous state head of BJP’s Backward Class Morcha, has been handed the reins. Likewise, Hardeep Singh Gill, appointed to lead Amritsar Rural-2, joined the BJP only in 2023 after a stint with the SAD.

The trend continues in Ferozepur, where Sarabjeet Singh Bath, who crossed over before the 2022 assembly elections, has been elevated. In Gurdaspur, new chief Baghel Singh has worn multiple political hats — previously with Congress till 2021 and then Aam Aadmi Party ahead of 2022 assembly polls — before aligning with the BJP.

Khanna district president Bhupinder Cheema had joined the BJP after leaving Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). He is the cousin of state unit general secretary Bikram Cheema. Similarly, Ajaib Singh Bhatti, now heading Fatehgarh Sahib, was a SAD MLA who joined the BJP before the last assembly elections.

Gagandeep Sunny Kainth, who has been made BJP’s district president from Jagraon, remained in the Congress but later joined Lok Insaaf Party led by Bains Brothers of Ludhiana, before joining the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He is said to be close to Union minister of state Ravneet Bittu. Moga’s new chief Harjot Kamal, once a Congress MLA, also switched sides in 2022 after being denied a ticket.

Similarly, Bathinda Urban district president Sarup Chand Singla was earlier with SAD and remained an Akali MLA. Nawanshar district chief Rajwinder Lucky was in Congress and remained in Akali Dal before he joined the BJP in 2022.

All three district chiefs falling in Captain Amarinder Singh’s home turf Patiala, Jaspal Singh Gagroli from Patiala Rural North, Harmesh Goyal from Patiala Rural South and Vijay Kumar Garg Kuka from Patiala Urban were die hard Congressmen before they joined the BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sangrur district president Daman Thind Bajwa is also a former Congressman and was state president of the National Student Union of India.

Among the 21 appointments, only five district presidents are old-timers with roots firmly in the BJP. These include Suresh Sharma (Pathankot), Harsimrat Walia (Batala), Jagat Kathuria (Malerkotla), Sanjeev Vaishisht (Mohali) and Rajinder Pal Sharma (Jagraon).

Many in the BJP argue that inducting seasoned politicians from other parties will help bolster the party’s presence in Punjab, the decision has left veteran leaders disillusioned.

A former district president from Majha region said, “When Ashwani Sharma was made acting president of the party, grassroot workers were happy as they were feeling neglected in the tenure of Sunil Jakhar as state president because Jakhar was unfamiliar with BJP’s working style. Now, once again party has preferred those for the all important posts of district president who had joined party one or two years back.”

Working president of the party, Ashwani Sharma, was not available for comments as he was said to be busy in party meetings.