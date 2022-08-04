NOCs not being issued: Miffed colonisers take out protest march against state govt in Ludhiana
Up in arms over the non-issuance of no objection certificates (NOCs) against plots and FIRs being lodged against colonisers, the Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association took out a protest march against the state government in Field Ganj area on Thursday.
The protesting colonisers took out the march from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib to Jagraon bridge near the statues of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. They also blocked a road on Jagraon bridge for a few minutes.
The association had already announced an indefinite protest against the government outside tehsil offices across the state from August 8. The colonisers appealed to the public to not visit the tehsil offices on August 8 as the work would be halted by them.
General secretary of the association Deepak Badyal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had made tall claims before elections, but each and every sector is now protesting against the government. “Public is also facing harassment as NOCs are not being issued by the concerned department despite the regularisation policy floated by Congress in 2018 that allowed regularisation of individual plots in illegal colonies too. Also, power connections are not being issued in absence of NOCs,” he said.
President of the association GS Lamba said, “ The ruling party is making promises in states, including Gujarat , Himachal, but people in Punjab are suffering due to its bad policies. Despite applying for regularisation under the policies floated by the governments, FIRs are being lodged against colonisers.
“Apart from raising an indefinite agitation outside tehsil offices from August 8, we will also be forced to run a campaign in other states to apprise them of the anti-people policies of AAP in the state,” said Lamba, adding that the government should soon float a regularisation policy considering the suggestions submitted by colonisers.
Pimpri-Chinchwad police busts low CIBIL score loan racket, three held
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested three persons allegedly running a fake loans' racket in Pune, Thane and Navi Mumbai. The accused – arrested on July 24 - have been identified as a resident of Kalyan west, Radhika Yatish Ambekar; a resident of Dombivali, 37, Sandip Samudre; and a resident of Kalyan east, 36, Jayjeet Ramsane.
MUNPL ties up with Indian Bank for short-term loan of ₹250 crore
Meja Urja Nigam Private Limited, a joint venture of NTPC Limited and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Uttpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL), has tied up with the Indian Bank for a short-term loan of Rs 250 crore, informed MUNPL officials here on Thursday. Field general manager of Indian Bank, Binoy Kumar Singh expressed his pleasure in the bank's association with MUNPL. It is worth mentioning that during FY 2021-22 MUNPL achieved a profit of Rs 278 crore.
Students skip Class 11 admission, prepare for entrance exams instead
Many prominent colleges are worried that most of the students with higher marks in the Class 11 round 1 merit list declared yesterday are not in the race to take admissions. The main reason behind the drop in cut-offs this year given by colleges and education experts is that most students with higher marks have already taken admissions in private coaching institutes along with preparing for various entrance exams after Class 12 board exams.
SORAON MURDER INCIDENT: Vagabond criminal gangs under scanner, six suspects detained
The Prayagraj police have detained half a dozen suspects in connection with the brutal killing of an elderly man and serious injuries inflicted on 65-year-old Prem Prakash Mishra's wife at Judapur Dandu village in Soraon area of the trans-Ganga region of the district late on August 1. They are being questioned about their whereabouts on the night of the incident, police said. Neerja was admitted to the hospital where her condition is still serious.
PMPML takes back decision on diversion of buses
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited has scrapped its earlier decision to divert long route buses on Bajirao and Shivaji roads via Deccan and Ferguson college roads. Earlier on July 27, PMPML announced that all buses except the Punyadasham small buses plying on Shivaji road and Bajirao road will be diverted to Jangali Maharaj road and Fergusson college road from July 28.
