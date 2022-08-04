NOCs not being issued: Miffed colonisers take out protest march against state govt in Ludhiana

Up in arms over the non-issuance of no objection certificates (NOCs) against plots and FIRs being lodged against colonisers, the Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association took out a protest march against the state government in Field Ganj area on Thursday.

The protesting colonisers took out the march from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib to Jagraon bridge near the statues of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. They also blocked a road on Jagraon bridge for a few minutes.

The association had already announced an indefinite protest against the government outside tehsil offices across the state from August 8. The colonisers appealed to the public to not visit the tehsil offices on August 8 as the work would be halted by them.

General secretary of the association Deepak Badyal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had made tall claims before elections, but each and every sector is now protesting against the government. “Public is also facing harassment as NOCs are not being issued by the concerned department despite the regularisation policy floated by Congress in 2018 that allowed regularisation of individual plots in illegal colonies too. Also, power connections are not being issued in absence of NOCs,” he said.

President of the association GS Lamba said, “ The ruling party is making promises in states, including Gujarat , Himachal, but people in Punjab are suffering due to its bad policies. Despite applying for regularisation under the policies floated by the governments, FIRs are being lodged against colonisers.

“Apart from raising an indefinite agitation outside tehsil offices from August 8, we will also be forced to run a campaign in other states to apprise them of the anti-people policies of AAP in the state,” said Lamba, adding that the government should soon float a regularisation policy considering the suggestions submitted by colonisers.