Non-academic burden: Punjab directs teachers to join drug census, unions cry foul

The Punjab school education department has directed district authorities to mobilise teachers and office staff as enumerators for the state’s upcoming first drug and socio-economic census, triggering fresh backlash from teachers’ unions over the continued assignment of non-academic duties. The move has drawn criticism as it appears to contradict chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s repeated claims that teachers in the state have been relieved from non-academic responsibilities.

In an order issued on March 13, the director of school education (secondary) instructed all district education officers (DEOs) to deploy the maximum number of eligible staff as enumerators for the survey, scheduled to begin on April 5 and conclude within 45 days.

Announced by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema during the state budget presentation on March 8, the drug census is a key part of the government’s “Yudh Nashian Virudh” (war against drugs) campaign.

According to the directive, a copy of which is with HT, enumerators must be regular or contractual Punjab government employees with at least a graduate degree or diploma. They will be required to conduct surveys after school hours and on holidays, each covering around 250 households within designated election booths, using a government-provided mobile application.

The move has drawn criticism as it appears to contradict chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s repeated claims that teachers in the state have been relieved from non-academic responsibilities.

Teachers have alleged that they are being pressured by officials to participate in the census. “We are already burdened with examination duties and other administrative work. Now, we are again being assigned survey work,” said a teacher on condition of anonymity.

Teachers’ unions, including the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), have strongly opposed the directive. Union leaders Vikramdev Singh and Mohinder Kumar said that assigning such duties during the examination period would adversely affect students’ learning. They also alleged that teachers are simultaneously being pushed to increase student admissions.

“We demand that the government immediately relieve teachers of all non-educational duties,” the union leaders said.

Multiple calls and text messages to education minister Harjot Singh Bains did not elicit any response.

Earlier this year, the the state government deployed computer teachers to manage registration camps for its flagship Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, a universal health insurance scheme launched by the Punjab government on January 22, 2026. However, the government revoked the order after opposition from teacher unions.