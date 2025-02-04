‘Non-approval of DPRs’: BJP MLAs boycott Himachal budget meet

Citing the alleged “non-approval of DPRs” submitted by the Opposition--Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)--MLAs, the saffron party boycotted Himachal government’s budget priority meeting on Monday. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur in a press conference held on Monday, said, “Despite the presence of BJP MLAs in the priority meeting held in the two year tenure of the Congress government in the state, the process of making DPR of our MLAs has not happened at most of the places.”

He further said that the BJP, during a legislature party meeting ahead of Budget session, will decide whether the MLAs will submit the priorities in writing to the concerned authorities or not.

Addressing a press conference, Jai Ram said that the Himachal government is running with the support of the Centre. “The budget received for various schemes from the Centre is being diverted for salary and pension,” said Jai Ram, while adding, “The Centre had given ₹228 crore for transport, which was diverted to IDB (Infrastructure Board). IDB also diverted this fund further”.

BJP’s infighting above state interest: Sukhu

“BJP is fighting for its existence and they have never fought for state’s interests. It is due to internal fight in BJP that the MLAs boycotted the priority meeting. BJP is busy in infighting and they don’t have time for their constituency,” said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Denying the allegations of discrimination against BJP MLAs, CM Sukhu said, “In 2 years, the maximum amount of money from NABARD was given to the constituencies of BJP MLAs.”

Sukhu said that BJP MLA’s constituency Naina Devi got ₹124 crore from NABARD in two years to build roads. BJP MLA’s Karsog assembly constituency was given ₹127 crore, Sundernagar ₹82 crore, Nachan ₹50 crore, Drang ₹50 crore, Jogendranagar ₹50 crore and Mandi ₹75 crore for road construction. These MLAs have also exhausted their limit of ₹175 crore.

Unnecessary delays in completion of DPR process to invite action: CM

CM Sukhu, while presiding over the meeting with MLAs from Solan, Chamba, Bilaspur and Lahaul-Spiti districts to discuss their priorities for the 2025-26 annual budget, said, the government was focusing on strengthening the rural economy by introducing new schemes and programmes as 90% of population of the state lives in villages.

He directed officials to focus on getting forest clearance and gift deeds while preparing detailed project reports for MLA priorities so as to ensure that the projects could be started well in time. He said that strict action would be taken against officials for unnecessary delays in completion of DPR process.

Focus on tourism development

Main focus of MLA’s is the development of tourism. Members of legislative assembly (MLA) Kangra, Kullu, Jawalamukhi Kinnaur districts requested improved tourist facilities pitch for boosting tourism. Palampur MLA Ashish Butail urged the promotion of tea tourism in the region. Baijnath MLA Kishori Lal requested for a tourist information centre to be opened in Bir-Billing. Manali legislator Bhuvneshwar Gaur demanded to expedite the construction work of the ice-skating rink in the area. Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur stressed the need for continuous air connectivity to Kullu and advocated for direct flights from Chandigarh to Bhuntar.

Other requests include the speedy construction of Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School and dedicated spaces for women’s self-help groups to sell their products, infrastructure development and focus on health care facilities.

Govt has special focus on religious and tea tourism: CM

CM Sukhu during the meeting said that efforts were being made to boost tourism in the state, with a special focus on religious and tea tourism. He said that the tea tourism model of West Bengal would also be studied for possible implementation in Himachal Pradesh.

The CM informed that the state government had secured approval for 127 projects worth ₹903.21 crore from NABARD for the year 2024-25. He assured that efforts were being made to secure approval for more MLA-priority projects from NABARD by March, 2025. Apart from this, the government has allocated ₹1087.77 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for 2024-25, with 5.28% increase as compared to previous year.