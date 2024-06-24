None of 2 students appears for NEET UG retest in Chandigarh

After the National Testing Agency (NTA) gave another opportunity to 1,563 students across the country who had received grace marks, no candidate appeared for the exam in Chandigarh on Sunday. While a centre was set up at St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School in Sector 44 and preparations were made, none of the two students showed up for the exam as the staff waited at the entrance. While a centre was set up at St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School in Sector 44, Chandigarh, and preparations were made, none of the two students showed up for the exam as the staff waited at the entrance. (HT Photo)

As per the protocol, police were present outside the school and the area deputy superintendent of police (DSP), and station house officer (SHO) had gone inside to check the preparations. The gate was closed at 1.30 pm while the exam was supposed to go on from 2 pm to 5.20 pm.

A city-based biology tutor for NEET said it is possible that the students scored enough in the exam in May to get a decent rank without the grace marks and some of them might have lost their focus, and won’t be able to give a good attempt for Sunday’s paper.

Students had the option that they could retain the original score that they had scored in the exam conducted on May 5 without the extra grace marks that were awarded. Of the 1,563 total students, 52% of them turned up to take the exam on Sunday.

PU holds entrance exam for 3-year law

Panjab University (PU) conducted the entrance test for admission to the 3-year LLB course on Sunday. A total of seven centres were created, two at the PU campus, two at Dev Samaj College, Sector 45-B, and three at DAV College, Sector 10. At least 2,271 out of 2,582 candidates appeared for the entrance test. Observers were sent to the centres for routine checking and smooth conduct of the test.

The UT education department also conducted an entrance exam for trained graduate teachers (TGT) recruitment to 303 advertised posts in two shifts. 4,787 candidates were present in the morning shift out of 8,237 candidates for TGT social sciences and 4,553 of 8,059 candidates were present in the evening shift for TGT science non-medical. CCTV and jammers were installed in a total of 11 centres, and 76 cops were deployed. No case of malpractice was reported.