Non-performing CMOs under watch: Haryana govt

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 07:24 am IST

The ACS (health) warned that chief medical officers (CMOs) of the districts which are not showing good results will face strict departmental action, saying that they are being continuously monitored.

Haryana’s additional chief secretary (ACS-Health) Sudhir Rajpal on Tuesday said that negligence at any level in improving the sex ratio will not be tolerated in any circumstances.

Chairing the state task force (STF) meeting through virtual mode, Rajpal directed all CMOs to remain active in their respective districts and further strengthen field-level monitoring.
The case of Kaithal district was also discussed in the meeting, where a complaint was received regarding a government pharmacist illegally selling MTP kits.

The ACS (health) directed the Kaithal CMO to submit an action taken report, suspend the pharmacist immediately, and also ensure police action against him.

He stated that the state government is committed to stopping female foeticide and improving the sex ratio. The government’s goal is to make Haryana an ideal state in this direction and further strengthen the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Non-performing CMOs under watch: Haryana govt
