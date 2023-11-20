Amid spike in infiltration bids, chief of the Northern Command Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi held a meeting with director general of police RR Swain and discussed with him the winter strategy, including security and administrative arrangements during the period, officials said on Monday. Northern Command chief, DGP discuss winter strategy

“Building cohesion and synergy’ #LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC interacted with Shri R.R Swain, director general of police, #JammuAndKashmir to discuss about enhanced coordination between the forces, plans for zero tolerance to terror and security & administrative arrangements amid upcoming winters. #IndianArmy and @JmuKmrPolice are committed to bolster safety and security of #JammuKashmir,” wrote Northern Command on micro-blogging site X.

This was the first interaction between DGP Swain and Lt Gen Dwivedi since the former took over the charge on October 31.

Police and other security agencies are on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir, especially along the Line of Control, to thwart any infiltration attempt by terrorists before heavy snowfall blocks the traditional passes in the high mountains.

Anti-terrorist operations have also been intensified in the villages close to forests and borders as part of an area domination exercise.

On Sunday, DGP Swain visited Rajouri and interacted with field officers. He also chaired a meeting of the officers of the army and central armed forces.

Swain had said that “Jammu and Kashmir Police is best force to fight terrorism as no one knows the topography and demography as we do.”

During the meeting with the officers of different forces besides sister agencies, all officers vowed to continue proactive actions against terrorism and their supporters.

Revisiting and rejuvenating border police posts with the support and synergy of other forces was also discussed along with strengthening the intelligence and border security grids.

Swain also felicitated the officers and personnel who participated in the recent Behrote Top encounter where a foreign terrorist was killed.