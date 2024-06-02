 Not going anywhere, says Capt amid health rumours - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
Not going anywhere, says Capt amid health rumours

ByHT Correspondent, Patiala
Jun 02, 2024 08:20 AM IST

Former CM Captain Amarinder Singh clarifies he is recovering from gastroenteritis amid health speculations. Family confirms he is fine and not going anywhere.

Amid speculations regarding his health as he didn’t turn up for voting, former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday clarified that he was fine and recovering from gastroenteritis. His family too stated that he was recovering.

Capt Amarinder Singh
Capt Amarinder Singh

Taking to X, former Twitter, Captain stated, “As for you rumour-mongers who are speculating on my health, I am recovering from gastroenteritis and recovering well. I ain’t going anywhere!”

Later in the evening, his son Raninder Singh reiterated that his father was fine and the speculations about his health were just rumours. The rumours are said to have been fuelled by his absence at the time of voting when his family members had reached a polling booth in Patiala to cast their votes.

The former Congress leader, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in September 2022, remained absent throughout the poll campaign of his wife Preneet Kaur, fielded by the BJP from the Patiala Lok Sabha seat.

Meanwhile, Preneet Kaur said he was too unwell to vote. She was accompanied by her daughter Jai Inder Kaur and son Raninder Singh for voting at the government college in the evening.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Not going anywhere, says Capt amid health rumours
Story Saved
Sunday, June 02, 2024
