Now, apply for entry-level classes in Chandigarh govt schools till March 15

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 02, 2024 09:34 AM IST

The UT education department has extended the last date to apply for admission in entry-level classes of government schools to March 15. Earlier, the last date to apply was March 1.

Those who want to apply can visit https://www.chdeducation.gov.in/.

Speaking about this, UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said the decision had been taken to provide the applicants with more time. Also, there will be enough time to conduct the centralised allotment after this, he added.

This is also the first time that entry-level admissions for government schools are being conducted through an online centralised portal.

So far, the department has received 2,438 applications for 4,960 seats in pre-nursery classes in 110 government schools across the city.

Follow Us On