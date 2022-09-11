Now, get NOC for regularisation of properties in unauthorised colonies online in Punjab
To ensure timely disposal of applications for regularisation of properties in unauthorised colonies, Punjab has introduced online submission and processing of applications on regularisation portal for obtaining NOC.
The state government has also fixed a deadline of maximum 21 working days to complete the process and issue NOC.
Revealing this, Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora said that this facility of regularisation could be availed only by those allottees and residents whose properties fall under the unauthorised colonies developed before March 19.
Arora said that the person concerned can now log on to www.punjabregularization.in portal dedicated to regularisation of plots and buildings situated in unauthorised colonies, which will be processed online. Till now, the applications were processed offline so the applicants had to wait a long for getting issued the NOC.
Due to ignorance, people had purchased properties in unauthorised colonies which had mushroomed in the past few years. These allottees and residents had invested their hard-earned money to purchase plots or other establishments in these colonies, the minister added.
“To give a reprieve to them the regularisation portal has been revamped,” he added.
To ensure quick and timely disposal of applications, the housing minister further stated that the officials involved in the process of dealing with the applications would be required to take action in a fixed timeline which will be monitored.
Inmate found hanging in Muktsar jail, probe underway
A 30-year-old prisoner was found hanging in the Muktsar district jail on Friday evening, officials said. The police authorities suspect it was a suicide even as a magisterial probe is underway. A resident of Mehna village in Muktsar, he was arrested in a case registered under the NDPS Act. Jail superintendent Iqbal Singh said he was brought to prison on July 18.
Miscreants break open ATM, decamp with ₹8.7 lakh in Hoshiarpur village
Unidentified miscreants cut open an unattended automated teller machine of the Punjab National Bank in Chotala village in the wee hours on Saturday and decamped with cash worth Rs 8.77 lakh. On the statement of bank manager Amarjit Singh, a case has been registered at Tanda police station. “We have got vital clues and will nab the culprits soon”, he said. A case under Section 457, 380 and 511 of the IPC was registered.
Vigilance nabs 2 ex-Punjab Roadways inspectors absconding in graft case
The Punjab vigilance bureau on Saturday arrested two retired inspectors of the Punjab Roadways who had indulged in changing the departure timing of government buses to private buses in lieu of money. In this regard, the VB had registered a case dated April 30, 2021, under Section 7, 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B of the IPC at the Vigilance Bureau Police Station, Amritsar.
Minister Nijjar bats for including Saragarhi battle in school curriculum in Punjab
A procession and function was organised on Saturday by the Saragarhi Foundation with the support of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to mark the 125th anniversary of the Battle of Saragarhi of 1897. Punjab local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said efforts will be made to include the history of the battle, one of the greatest stand-offs in Indian history, in the school syllabus of the Punjab School Education Board.
Chandigarh admn seeks more jail term for drug convict, fined ₹10,000 by high court
The Punjab and Haryana high court has fined the UT administration ₹10,000 for seeking enhancement of jail term for a drug seizure case convict who remained in jail for two months only. The judgment on the conviction first came out on June 1, 2019. A total of 210 gm of charas, which is not a commercial quantity, was recovered from the convict's possession.
