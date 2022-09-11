Now, get NOC for regularisation of properties in unauthorised colonies online in Punjab

To ensure timely disposal of applications for regularisation of properties in unauthorised colonies, the Punjab government has introduced a facility for online submission and processing of applications on the regularisation portal for obtaining NOC.

The state government has also fixed a deadline of maximum 21 working days to complete the process and issue NOC.

Revealing this, Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora said that this facility of regularisation could be availed only by those allottees and residents whose properties fall under the unauthorised colonies developed before March 19.

Arora said that the person concerned can now log on to www.punjabregularization.in portal dedicated to regularisation of plots and buildings situated in unauthorised colonies, which will be processed online. Till now, the applications were processed offline so the applicants had to wait a long for getting issued the NOC.

Due to ignorance, people had purchased properties in unauthorised colonies which had mushroomed in the past few years. These allottees and residents had invested their hard-earned money to purchase plots or other establishments in these colonies, the minister added.

“To give a reprieve to them the regularisation portal has been revamped,” he added.

To ensure quick and timely disposal of applications, the housing minister further stated that the officials involved in the process of dealing with the applications would be required to take action in a fixed timeline which will be monitored.