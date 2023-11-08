Now, green programme to promote environmental education at Ludhiana schools

Strap: A The programme aims to encourage school in Ludhiana to become more environmentally responsible (HT File)

In a letter issued by the district education officer (DEO) on Tuesday to all the principals of primary, middle, high, senior secondary and private/aided schools, announced the step to initiate the Green School Programme (GSP)

Aimed to instil environmental consciousness and sustainable practices in schools, it was launched under the Environment Education Programme (EEP-2023-24) in collaboration with the Center for Science and Environment (CSE), New Delhi, and the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology, Chandigarh.

The initiative, previously known as the National Green Corps (NGC), has been introduced with the support of the Centre. The programme emphasises the urgent need to integrate effective environmental education into the school curriculum, promoting sustainability and resource efficiency.

Under the GSP, schools within the district will undergo an extensive audit, conducted by the Center for Science and Environment in New Delhi and the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology in Chandigarh.

The audit will assess resource consumption patterns and practices in these educational institutions.

The best three schools that demonstrate outstanding commitment to environmental conservation will be recognised and awarded on World Environment Day 2024.

Schools interested in participating in the audit can register on the Green School Program website: https://greenschoolsprogramme.org/audit/23/register by November 18, 2023.

To facilitate the GSP and its objectives, a one-day orientation workshop for school principals and Eco Club in-charges is underway.

The workshop aims to provide essential training on GSP registration, the audit process, and the steps required to make schools more eco-friendly. It is open to all schools in the district, including primary/middle, high, senior secondary, and private/aided Schools.

The workshop will feature district coordinators or resource persons Narendra Pal Verma, Jasveer Singh and resource person Manpreet Singh.

To ensure the smooth organisation of the orientation workshop, specific responsibilities have been assigned to various employees within the district.

The training sessions are scheduled to be conducted in Samrala, Khanna, Payal on November 9, 2023 and Jagraon, Raikot, Ludhiana on November 10, 2023.

