Now, NOC not required for property registration in Punjab

In a populist move ahead of the Parliament polls, the Punjab government on Tuesday announced to do away with the clause of no-objection certificate (NOC) for the registration of any land and property in the state. In a populist move ahead of the Parliament polls, the Punjab government on Tuesday announced to do away with the clause of no-objection certificate (NOC) for the registration of any land and property in the state. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)

The state government had made NOC mandatory for property registration in 2012. It was intermittently withdrawn many times and re-imposed. In 2021, the Punjab and Haryana high court issued directions for making NOC mandatory but left it to the state government to form a policy. In the absence of a specific policy, the decision to make NOC mandatory caused confusion and inconvenience to the people.

Divulging the details, chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann said that it has been taken in a larger public interest to ensure that people do not face any sort of inconvenience. He said that the legal mechanism for this decision has already been worked out and the details will be disclosed soon.

According to Mann, the decision has been taken in due consultation with the general public and is aimed at their benefit.

The chief minister said that the public, both from urban and rural areas in the state, were facing many problems due to the non-availability of NOC. He said that this resulted in non-execution of registration of land thereby creating lot of problems for the common man. “Now this problem will be solved as the requirement of NOC for the registration of land and property has been abolished by the state government,” said the CM.

In January last year, the state government gave an exemption from no objection certificate in 5,773 villages in 22 districts of the state. To curb the mushrooming of illegal colonies, the state government made NOC obligatory for the registration of property falling under either the jurisdiction of a development authority or a local body.

Section (20) (3) of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995, says that no registrar or sub-registrar appointed under the provisions of the Registration Act, 1908, shall register sale deed or any other document regarding sale of land or plot or building situated in a colony, for which NOC has not been obtained from the competent body.