Now, SIT urges MLAs to share info about Kotkapura incident

Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing case has invited members of the state legislative assembly to share information about the incident as it may lead to vital revelations.

In a letter to Punjab assembly speaker Rana KP Singh last week, the SIT led by additional director general of police (ADGP) LK Yadav has urged him to circulate the message to all MLAs. “I can’t reveal much as it is confidential. But we have put the communication into motion,” said the speaker.

The state government reconstituted the SIT in April after the Punjab and Haryana high court rejected the findings of the previous probe team headed by former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who recently joined the Aam Aadmi Party. A number of protestors were injured in police firing at Kotkapura on October 14, 2015, when they were protesting against desecration of Guru Granth Sahib.

It may delay probe: Cong legislator

MLAs belonging to the ruling party, however, said the move could delay the probe report and further politicise the matter.

“This is an unnecessary exercise and could complicate the case and delay the probe report,” said an MLA of the ruling party, adding that he doesn’t have much to share as he comes from a place which is far-off from Kotkapura.

Another MLA, who is also a minister in the Capt Amarinder Singh cabinet, said: “What can we share now? The entire incident is in the public domain. There is already a lot of confusion and if MLAs are involved, it would lead to chaos.”

Kushaldeep Dhillon, Congress MLA from Faridkot that remained the epicentre of the sacrilege and police firing cases, said: “I have not received any message (from the speaker) so far. There’s nothing I can share now, it’s an old case,” he said.

We will seek speedy probe: AAP

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Dirba and leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly Harpal Singh Cheema said: “I don’t have much to speak on the issue. We are seeking an early probe report so the perpetrators of the crime be punished. Already much time has been wasted.”

Will politicise the matter: Akali MLA

“It is clear that the MLAs will speak as per their political preferences. This, I think, will politicise the matter further. Local MLAs are the best to give information. The desecration was orchestrated to defame the (Sikh) religion and bring a bad name to then SAD-BJP government. It was very unfortunate. Despite all that, our party’s government made best efforts to control things. We tell all this to the new SIT,” said Akali MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala.

“The SIT is indulging in a political witch-hunt. It is acting at the behest of the Gandhis and chief minister Cap. Amarinder Singh. State congress chief Sunil Jakhar has already announced that Rahul has understood the case and they will be framing the Badals. The SIT is moving in the same direction,” said former minister and Akali MLA Bikram Singh Majithia, adding that his party will act on SIT’s request to MLAs accordingly.

“Information shared by the MLAs would be vital for the probe. We will maintain secrecy,” said a member of the SIT, adding that a WhatsApp number and an email ID has been dedicated for the purpose by the investigating team.

SIT to quiz Dhadrianwale today

The SIT will question Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale, who was leading protest at Kotkapura when the incident took place, in Patiala on Monday. The probe team has already quizzed another Sikh preacher Panthpreet Singh, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, then DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and number of police officials.