 NRI couple attacked in Rohtak, Punjab police registers zero FIR - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024

NRI couple attacked in Rohtak, Punjab police registers zero FIR

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 31, 2024 08:48 AM IST

As per reports, Buta Singh was returning from the international airport in New Delhi along with his wife Sukhwinder Kaur, and was attacked by some unidentified miscreants in Rohtak. The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene along with the couple averting a flare-up.

The NRI police station on Tuesday registered a zero FIR under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)-2023 in an incident of attack on NRI couple Sukhwinder Kaur and Buta Singh of Chimnewala village in Fazilka that occurred in Rohtak, Haryana on Monday.

NRI couple attacked in Rohtak, Punjab police registers zero FIR
NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that action was taken as per the directions of chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The minister also reached Chimnewala village yesterday and met the NRI family. Following his interaction, the minister contacted the NRI police station to register zero FIR in connection with the incident.

Dhaliwal said that he has also written a letter to the Haryana chief minister and DGP to register zero FIR in this matter and demanded identification and punishment of the culprits involved in the incident.

“I have also sought an appointment with the Haryana chief minister to ensure the safety of Punjabis travelling between Delhi and Punjab,” he added.


Wednesday, July 31, 2024
