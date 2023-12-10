NRI shot dead during scuffle at Jalandhar resort

A 31-year-old non-resident Indian (NRI) was shot dead on Saturday during scuffle between two groups in a social gathering at Jalandhar’s Dhillon resort. The scuffle also left one person injured. Deceased’s brother Gurpreet Singh said his brother had come to India after 11 years. (iStock)

The deceased, Daljeet Singh, had come from the United States on November 9 and was supposed to go back on December 13. The deceased was shot at point blank range and took a bullet each in his stomach and head.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Jalandhar joint commissioner Sandeep Sharma said the investigation was ongoing in the matter and police are recording statements of the deceased’s brother and other eyewitnesses present at the time of incident.

“In preliminary investigation, it came to fore that the deceased and the accused belong to Tarn Taran district and were known to each other. Nothing concrete on what escalated the fight has been ascertained at this stage,” he said.

He added that both the groups had come to attend a party at the resort when three persons attacked the deceased in the washroom. One of the accused then fire at him with a .32 bore revolver.

A case section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered.

Police said they were collecting closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the resort to identify the accused.

