NRIs will be made active partners in Punjab's progress: Dhaliwal

Updated on Dec 31, 2022 01:15 AM IST

Presiding over fifth ‘Punjabi NRIs naal milni’, Punjab NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said these courts would be dedicated to the speedy redressal of NRIs’ issues pertaining to civil cases

Punjab NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal (in green turban) interacting with a complainant in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal /Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Punjab NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday reiterated Punjab government’s commitment to set up fast-track courts in the state to address issues of non-resident Indians in a short span of time.

Presiding over fifth ‘Punjabi NRIs naal milni’ with participants from Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Tarn Taran districts at Guru Nanak Dev University here, Dhaliwal said these courts would be dedicated to the speedy redressal of NRIs’ issues pertaining to civil cases.

Expressing satisfaction over the response of the Punjabi diaspora towards these meetings, Dhaliwal said the NRIs would be made active partners in the state’s progress. He said that nodal officers were being deputed in the districts, who would get the issues of NRIs addressed at the earliest.

The minister heard 103 cases of NRIs and also launched a WhatsApp number 905-600-9884 for them to lodge their complaints.

