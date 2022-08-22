‘Nude video’ extortion ring: Six more land in Chandigarh Police net
Chandigarh Police had busted the inter-state racket on Friday with the arrest of three Rajasthan natives — Mubin, 39, Rashid, 19, and Ajrudin, 24
Probing into the nude video extortion racket, the operations cell of the Chandigarh Police has arrested six more accused, all aged less than 25.
Police had busted the inter-state racket on Friday with the arrest of three Rajasthan natives — Mubin, 39, Rashid, 19, and Ajrudin, 24.
Through fake profiles of females, the accused would entice and induce men to get naked on video calls and then use their clips to blackmail them for easy money.
Their six accomplices have been identified as Ali Sher, 24, Satish, 24, Talah, 20, Shazid, 19, and Sahib, 19, all natives of Alwar and Bharatpur districts in Rajasthan, and Altaf,19, of Palwal, Haryana.
According to police, Ali Sher, a graduate, along with Satish and Talah, recorded the victims’ nude videos, while Altaf was tasked with arranging bank accounts, and Shazid and Sahib arranged the mobile phones for the racket.
With their arrest, police recovered 13 mobile phones, three laptops, 22 Aadhaar cards, 19 bank passbooks, 13 SIM cards, seven PAN cards, two cheque books, two ATM cards, one card swipe machine, a fingerprint impression on a plastic device and ₹66,000 in cash, all of which are connected with the racket.
Used unwary villagers’ bank accounts to receive extorted money
Through further probe into the racket, police found that the gang had been exploiting Rajasthan government’s e-Mitra centres for the illegal transactions.
The centres are the single-window points for delivery of public and agriculture services; and social welfare, health-care and financial schemes for citizens of rural and remote areas.
According to police, the gang, in connivance with the e-mitra operators, would use the beneficiaries’ bank accounts to receive the extorted money and would split it with them. To operate these accounts, the accused had even furtively collected the fingerprints of the account holders, said police.
-
Lt Col among 4 held by CBI in ₹22-lakh Ambala Cantt graft case
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested a Lieutenant Colonel and a Subedar Major, both of the Military Engineering Services in Ambala Cantonment, and two contractors in an alleged Rs 22.48 lakh bribery case. The accused have been identified as Lt Col Rahul Pawar, senior barracks store officer, and Pardeep Kumar, Subedar Major, MES, and contractors Dinesh Kumar and Pritpal, referred to as private persons by the CBI.
-
SC ruling on village common land: Haryana comes out with fresh instructions after HC stay order
Following the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court that the June 21 instructions issued by the Haryana government for restoring the village common lands (shamilat deh), which were wrongly partitioned and alienated to gram panchayats be kept in abeyance, the state government has come out with a set of fresh clarificatory instructions. The state government had issued June 21 instructions following an April 7 Supreme Court judgment.
-
Villagers attack police team in Jind in bid to free accused; 45 booked
A group of villagers on Sunday night allegedly attacked a police team in Jind and tried to free an accused, who had installed the Global Positioning System in the government vehicle of a regional transport officer to track a resident of Safakheri village in the district's location, Aman and share the same with truck drivers to escape challan.
-
Chandigarh college admissions: Second counselling to be held on August 23, 24
The second counselling for admission into different undergraduate centralised courses in Chandigarh colleges is scheduled to be held on August 23 and 24. After the first counselling, a list of vacant seats in different courses was announced on Saturday, while the department of higher education on Sunday announced the provisional admission lists with allotted colleges for the second counselling. The list was prepared on the basis of merit and applicants' college preferences.
-
Haryana CM Khattar lays stone of two research centres in Bhiwani
Addressing a gathering at Kharkhari village in Loharu, Khattar said they have set up two milestones by replacing the traditional foodgrain cultivation with new technology as per the needs of the new era. “I am sure that these regional centres will make their mark on the strength of research in our agriculture sector,” the CM said. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 16 projects worth ₹224.56 crore in Bhiwani.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics