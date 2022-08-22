Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ‘Nude video’ extortion ring: Six more land in Chandigarh Police net

‘Nude video’ extortion ring: Six more land in Chandigarh Police net

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 22, 2022 04:03 AM IST

Chandigarh Police had busted the inter-state racket on Friday with the arrest of three Rajasthan natives — Mubin, 39, Rashid, 19, and Ajrudin, 24

Through fake profiles of females, the accused would entice and induce men to get naked on video calls and then use their clips to extort money. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Through fake profiles of females, the accused would entice and induce men to get naked on video calls and then use their clips to extort money. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Probing into the nude video extortion racket, the operations cell of the Chandigarh Police has arrested six more accused, all aged less than 25.

Police had busted the inter-state racket on Friday with the arrest of three Rajasthan natives — Mubin, 39, Rashid, 19, and Ajrudin, 24.

Through fake profiles of females, the accused would entice and induce men to get naked on video calls and then use their clips to blackmail them for easy money.

Their six accomplices have been identified as Ali Sher, 24, Satish, 24, Talah, 20, Shazid, 19, and Sahib, 19, all natives of Alwar and Bharatpur districts in Rajasthan, and Altaf,19, of Palwal, Haryana.

According to police, Ali Sher, a graduate, along with Satish and Talah, recorded the victims’ nude videos, while Altaf was tasked with arranging bank accounts, and Shazid and Sahib arranged the mobile phones for the racket.

With their arrest, police recovered 13 mobile phones, three laptops, 22 Aadhaar cards, 19 bank passbooks, 13 SIM cards, seven PAN cards, two cheque books, two ATM cards, one card swipe machine, a fingerprint impression on a plastic device and 66,000 in cash, all of which are connected with the racket.

Used unwary villagers’ bank accounts to receive extorted money

Through further probe into the racket, police found that the gang had been exploiting Rajasthan government’s e-Mitra centres for the illegal transactions.

The centres are the single-window points for delivery of public and agriculture services; and social welfare, health-care and financial schemes for citizens of rural and remote areas.

According to police, the gang, in connivance with the e-mitra operators, would use the beneficiaries’ bank accounts to receive the extorted money and would split it with them. To operate these accounts, the accused had even furtively collected the fingerprints of the account holders, said police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The accused have been identified as Lt Col Rahul Pawar, senior barracks store officer, and Pardeep Kumar, Subedar Major, both of the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Ambala Cantonment, and contractors Dinesh Kumar and Pritpal, referred to as private persons by the CBI. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

    Lt Col among 4 held by CBI in 22-lakh Ambala Cantt graft case

    The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday arrested a Lieutenant Colonel and a Subedar Major, both of the Military Engineering Services in Ambala Cantonment, and two contractors in an alleged Rs 22.48 lakh bribery case. The accused have been identified as Lt Col Rahul Pawar, senior barracks store officer, and Pardeep Kumar, Subedar Major, MES, and contractors Dinesh Kumar and Pritpal, referred to as private persons by the CBI.

  • It is expected that land chunks described in the revenue records as shamilat deh (village land reserved and used for common purpose) and wrongly partitioned and alienated would now be restored to gram panchayats in Haryana following the SC judgment. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    SC ruling on village common land: Haryana comes out with fresh instructions after HC stay order

    Following the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court that the June 21 instructions issued by the Haryana government for restoring the village common lands (shamilat deh), which were wrongly partitioned and alienated to gram panchayats be kept in abeyance, the state government has come out with a set of fresh clarificatory instructions. The state government had issued June 21 instructions following an April 7 Supreme Court judgment.

  • Three police personnel got injured when a group of villagers on Sunday night allegedly attacked a police team in Jind and tried to free an accused outside the office of the detective staff of the police in Jind. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    Villagers attack police team in Jind in bid to free accused; 45 booked

    A group of villagers on Sunday night allegedly attacked a police team in Jind and tried to free an accused, who had installed the Global Positioning System in the government vehicle of a regional transport officer to track a resident of Safakheri village in the district's location, Aman and share the same with truck drivers to escape challan.

  • In the admission list for the second counselling, the cut off for BCom for the general category in the general pool (outside UT) was 110.20% against the initial 110.74%. The highest percentage in BCom for outside UT pool (general category) is 115.14%. (HT PHOTO )

    Chandigarh college admissions: Second counselling to be held on August 23, 24

    The second counselling for admission into different undergraduate centralised courses in Chandigarh colleges is scheduled to be held on August 23 and 24. After the first counselling, a list of vacant seats in different courses was announced on Saturday, while the department of higher education on Sunday announced the provisional admission lists with allotted colleges for the second counselling. The list was prepared on the basis of merit and applicants' college preferences.

  • Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar lays the foundation stone of a research centre at Bhiwani’s Loharu constituency. (HT Photo)

    Haryana CM Khattar lays stone of two research centres in Bhiwani

    Addressing a gathering at Kharkhari village in Loharu, Khattar said they have set up two milestones by replacing the traditional foodgrain cultivation with new technology as per the needs of the new era. “I am sure that these regional centres will make their mark on the strength of research in our agriculture sector,” the CM said. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 16 projects worth 224.56 crore in Bhiwani.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out