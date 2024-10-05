Numbers coming out on October 8 will matter: Omar

As most of the exit polls predicted National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance emerging close to magic mark of 46 seats, NC vice president and former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said only the numbers coming out at the end of counting on October 8 will matter. The exit polls have given an edge to the NC-Congress alliance with many predicting that the NC could emerge as a single largest party in J&K followed by the BJP. (HT File)

The counting of votes from J&K assembly polls, which were held in three phases, will be held on Tuesday and leaders of all political parties, and contesting candidates are eagerly waiting for the results.

Abdullah said he is ignoring the noise on television channels and social media, and termed it as a time pass.

“I’m amazed channels are bothering with exit polls especially after the fiasco of the recent general elections. I’m ignoring all the noise on channels, social media, WhatsApp Etc because the only numbers that matter will be revealed on the 8th of Oct. The rest is just time pass,” Abdullah posted on X.

The NC-Congress alliance is shown to just cross the halfway mark in the 90-member house.The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections were held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.