Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nurse ends life in Mohali’s Sector 69; husband, in-laws booked

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 16, 2025 08:30 AM IST

The victim’s father alleged that his son-in-law had illicit relations with other women, leading to frequent domestic fights

A man and his parents were booked for abetment to suicide after his 24-year-old wife ended her life at their house in Sector 69 on Thursday night.

The victim, a nurse at a private hospital in Phase 8, Mohali, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her in-laws’ house around 10 pm on Thursday. (iStock)
The victim, a nurse at a private hospital in Phase 8, Mohali, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her in-laws’ house around 10 pm on Thursday. (iStock)

The victim, a nurse at a private hospital in Phase 8, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her in-laws’ house around 10 pm.

Her father, a Hisar native, told police that his daughter had married the accused, who hails from Kaithal, in 2023. After staying in Haryana for eight months, they shifted to Sector 69 in Mohali.

While his son-in-law was jobless, his daughter worked as a nurse and also took a loan against her salary, the father said, adding that he had also paid her in-laws 12 lakh as her husband wanted to move abroad.

However, his son-in-law had illicit relations with other women, leading to frequent domestic fights, the father alleged. The victim’s cousin further alleged that the accused’s mother was a sub-inspector in Haryana Police and threatened the victim frequently.

After being informed, Phase-8 police reached the house and moved the body to Phase-6 civil hospital’s mortuary. Following the father’s complaint, the victim’s husband and in-laws were booked under Section 108 of BNS.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On