Nurse ends life in Mohali’s Sector 69; husband, in-laws booked

A man and his parents were booked for abetment to suicide after his 24-year-old wife ended her life at their house in Sector 69 on Thursday night.

Her father, a Hisar native, told police that his daughter had married the accused, who hails from Kaithal, in 2023. After staying in Haryana for eight months, they shifted to Sector 69 in Mohali.

While his son-in-law was jobless, his daughter worked as a nurse and also took a loan against her salary, the father said, adding that he had also paid her in-laws ₹12 lakh as her husband wanted to move abroad.

However, his son-in-law had illicit relations with other women, leading to frequent domestic fights, the father alleged. The victim’s cousin further alleged that the accused’s mother was a sub-inspector in Haryana Police and threatened the victim frequently.

After being informed, Phase-8 police reached the house and moved the body to Phase-6 civil hospital’s mortuary. Following the father’s complaint, the victim’s husband and in-laws were booked under Section 108 of BNS.