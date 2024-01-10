Nursing leadership programme commences at PGIMER, Chandigarh

On Tuesday, a first-of-its-kind nursing leadership and management programme tailored for senior nursing professionals began at PGIMER. The 10-day programme being organised by the department of community medicine and School of Public Health at PGIMER, Chandigarh, will conclude on January 18, with a valedictory ceremony. (HT File Photo)

As many as 19 participants from the Maldives along with participants from Tanzania, Niger, Tajikistan, Seychelles, Argentina, and Botswana were welcomed.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The 10-day programme being organised by the department of community medicine and School of Public Health at PGIMER, Chandigarh, will conclude on January 18, with a valedictory ceremony.

Dr Sonu Goel, programme director and professor at the department of community medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER, Chandigarh, emphasised the significance of this programme, stating, “This programme marks a significant step towards global collaboration in healthcare education. Nurse practitioners are the backbone of the healthcare system of any country and our aim is to impart management and leadership skills to senior nursing managers from seven countries so that they can excel in leadership and management roles, contributing to the overall improvement of healthcare systems.”

This programme aligns with PGIMER’s commitment to advancing global health leadership and is expected to make a significant contribution to healthcare education on an international scale.