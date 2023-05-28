Himachal CM bats for ‘One district, one product’

The state government is emphasising the promotion of the state’s unique products and “One District One Product” (ODOP) initiative will be instrumental in realising this purpose, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said products will be selected by taking into consideration the existing ecosystem. Activities like exhibitions, capacity building, etc. at the state and district level are also included in the initiative (HT File Photo)

The minister said Unity Mall will be established in the state to prevail the concept, which is aimed at fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country.

“One product from each district has to be selected, branded and promoted for enabling holistic socio-economic growth across the state,” he added.

The chief minister said that products will be selected by taking into consideration the existing ecosystem. Activities like exhibitions, capacity building, etc. at the state and district level are also included in the initiative. GI-tagged products, handicraft products of the state and handicrafts products of other states will be available under one roof.

The various kinds of handicrafts available in the state include woodwork, leather embroidery, metal wares, carpets, painting and woollen textiles. The vast range of handicrafts found in the state are unique and portrays the artistic skill of the craftsmen therefore its branding is being emphasised, he added.

Speaking about Thangka, which is an intricate and brightly coloured painting done on woven material, especially cotton cloth, the CM said, “It is a very famous art of Tibetan artisans. These paintings mostly depict Buddha as well as other gods and goddesses. This art is very popular, especially with foreign tourists. Himachal also specialises in making fine shawls, accessories, embroidery, woollen garments and leather craft of Himachal are extremely popular.”