Officials stress on offensive ops in Jammu region districts hit by terror

Offensive operations should be carried out in districts in the Jammu region that have reported terror attacks and deployment in the hinterland and along highways reinforced to strengthen the security grid, officials emphasised at a meeting here on Monday. SOG police launching a search operation in the Khunia Forest in the wake of recent terror attacks in Jammu region. (ANI File)

There have been 15 terror incidents in the Jammu region in the last 50 days, resulting in the loss of lives of 10 security personnel, including two officers, as well as nine pilgrims, and injuries to 58 others. The security situation ahead of Independence Day was assessed at the meeting, which was attended by officials of various security and intelligence agencies, a Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesperson said. “There is a necessity to reinforce border deployments and secure police and army establishments. There also a need for offensive operations, alongside preventive measures in other districts,” additional director general of police (Jammu Zone) Anand Jain said.

He also stressed on establishing joint checkpoints at vulnerable locations and inter-district boundaries. Terror incidents have been reported from six of the 10 districts of the Jammu region — Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Kathua, Doda and Udhampur. During the meeting, chaired by Jain, the officials called for deployment of reinforcements for the border, highway and hinterland security grids. They also stressed on formulation of comprehensive security plans.

The officials provided a detailed assessment of the current risks and potential threats in the region, and also discussed a coordinated approach to address security concerns.

Jain underscored the importance of inter-agency cooperation to mitigate threats and concerns, as well as heightened vigil in border areas and the hinterland to prevent infiltration attempts.

He also asked officials to ensure the peaceful conduct of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. Stressing on the need to reinforce the border, highways and the hinterland security grids, he directed the formulation of comprehensive security plans to achieve desired results.