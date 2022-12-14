Old Pension Scheme to be restored in 1st Cabinet meeting, reiterates Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said that the Congress government will restore the Old Pension Scheme in the first cabinet meeting.

His statement came a day after minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad told the Parliament that there was no proposal under consideration for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme in the country. He had also said that the state governments wanting to implement the scheme are unlikely to get back the money deposited to date under the National Pension System (NPS).

Saying that he had not “paid attention” to the statement made in the Parliament, Sukhu said, “Even if they (central government) have kept our money with themselves, as promised, we will implement the Old Pension Scheme once the cabinet is formed.”

“Please be assured that Himachal Pradesh’s government officers, who have worked for the development of the state, will surely get the Old Pension Scheme,” he said.

Under the Old Pension Scheme, government employees are not required to contribute to their pensions, while under the new scheme, they contribute 10% of their basic salary.

72 educational institutions announced without budgetary provisions: CM

Sukhu also said that the government had announced 72 educational institutions in the state without making budgetary provisions for the same.

Training his guns at his predecessor Jai Ram Thakur, he said, “I always thought that the CM must have made the announcements after making budgetary provisions. However, our five-member panel (formed to review the BJP government’s decisions over the last six months) found that the state does not have the budget for 72 educational institutions. The announcements were only made with an eye on the Vidhan Sabha polls.”

He said that he had been told that the BJP government had decided to set up the institutions over the next three years if they won, and close them if they lost. “We will cancel the announcements where there is nothing concrete, and if some institutions have been built we will review them. A decision will be taken in favour of the people of Himachal,” he said.

Sukhu calls on guv

A day after taking charge as chief minister, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu called on Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Raj Bhawan on Tuesday.

While congratulating the chief minister, the governor expressed hope that under Sukhu’s leadership, Himachal Pradesh would scale new heights of development.

“I have seen Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in the Vidhan Sabha. He is a visionary leader and I hope that he and his team will perform all administrative works smoothly,” said Arlekar.

The CM said that he would seek the guidance of the governor to take Himachal Pradesh forward on the path of development. The CM also introduced all legislators to the governor on the occasion.

Later, he paid obeisance at the iconic Hanuman Temple at Jakhu in Shimla with his wife, Kamlesh Thakur and his daughters.

Sukhu also visited senior Congress leader and former minister Vidya Stokes at her residence, Bohemia Estate.

Political advisor to the chief minister Sunil Sharma, MLAs Chander Kumar, Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh, Jagat Singh Negi, Rajesh Dharmani, Sunder Singh Thakur, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Kuldeep Pathania, Ravi Thakur, Kewal Singh Pathania, Harish Janartha and other senior leaders also accompanied Sukhu.