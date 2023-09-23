Old rivalry: Man shot at, three held for murder bid

The Jodhan police arrested three men for allegedly trying to kill man from Pamali village due to an old rivalry. The victim, identified as Inderjit Singh, 29, of Pamali village, has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. (iStock)

However, two of their aides are on the run. The accused opened fire on Friday night, targeting the victim, who was travelling in a car. One of the bullets hit his back after piercing the chassis and seat of the car.

The victim, identified as Inderjit Singh, 29, of Pamali village, has been admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jeeta of Lalton Kalan village, Narinder Singh and Jagdeep Singh. Their aides, including Gurpreet Singh of Pamali village and Simran Singh alias Rangad of Pamali village are on the run.

The FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the victim’s father Balwinder Singh. The complainant stated that his son works at a truck repair workshop in Pohir village of Ahmadgarh.

He said that on Friday night, when his son was returning home, the accused intercepted his car near Aarey Wala Chowk and opened fire at him. At least four bullets hit the car, out of which one of the bullets hit in his back, piercing the chassis and seat of the car.

After executing the crime, the accused escaped from the spot.

Balwinder stated that his son had participated in a tractor pull competition in the past against the accused following which the accused nursed a rivalry against him. The accused were threatening the victim’s family for a long time. A few days ago, the accused had also tried to assault his son.

Sub-inspector Kirandeep Kaur, SHO at Jodhan police station, said that a case under sections 307, 341, 148, 149 of the IPC, sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at Jodhan police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.