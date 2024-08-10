Olympic medallist Sarabjot opts practice over govt job

A day after Olympic bronze medallist Sarabjot Singh and Manu Bhaker met Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini in Chandigarh where they were reportedly offered government jobs, Sarabjot on Saturday said he is not willing to take up the offer and instead wants to continue his practice. “I want to work on my shooting first. My family has also been asking me to get a decent job, but I want to focus on shooting,” said Sarabjot. (HT File)

The Olympian shooter was speaking to the media after he along with his father Jatinder Singh and coach Abhishek Rana were welcomed by former Union minister Venod Sharma and Ambala mayor Shakti Rani Sharma at their residence.

Replying to a query about the government’s offer of the post of deputy director in the sports department, Sarabjot appreciated the proposal but politely denied it at the same time.

“I want to work on my shooting first. My family has also been asking me to get a decent job, but I want to focus on shooting,” he said.

On being asked if he would not accept the offer, he said, “It is not about accepting anything. But I don’t want to go against some decisions that I have made, so I cannot do a job right now.”

Earlier in the day, they were also felicitated by Central Phoenix Club, where his coach Rana’s AR Shooting Academy is located. Here, the athlete’s father thanked the chief minister for greeting them a day before at his residence.

Coach seeks DSP post for shooter

While speaking to the reporters, Rana said they all are now ready to participate in the state-level programme to facilitate the Olympic medallists at Rohtak on August 17.

Rana, who has been providing coaching to the 22-year-old since the beginning, said they have kept a proposal before the government for the post of DSP.

“We are not the first asking for this. This has happened in the past as well and many medallists are still serving (in the police). Look at Uttar Pradesh, Asian medallists were given the DSP post. I think the inclination of youngsters for sports will increase when better jobs are offered,” he added.