Tuesday, Jun 18, 2024
Omar Abdullah criticises Centre for holding review meeting in Srinagar on Eid

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jun 18, 2024 02:57 PM IST

Former CM Omar Abdullah dared the Union minister Nitin Gadkari to hold similar meetings on Diwali in Uttar Pradesh and Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah questioned the administration and Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari for holding a review meeting in Srinagar on the day of Eid festival.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (HT File)
The former CM dared the Union minister to hold similar meetings on Diwali in Uttar Pradesh and Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra.

“He would never do this on Diwali in UP or on Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra. Very insensitive but then we’ve come to expect no better from this BJP Government & its J&K branch,” Omar Abdullah wrote on X.

The union minister was scheduled to chair a high-level meeting for reviewing the progress of developmental projects in Jammu and Kashmir, especially the projects that come under the road transport and highways.

Live Score
