Omar Abdullah’s signature campaign draws flak

The launch of a signature campaign for statehood restoration by J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah has drawn sharp criticism from leaders of various political parties terming it as shameful. The launch of a signature campaign for statehood restoration by J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah has drawn sharp criticism from leaders of various political parties terming it as shameful. (ANI File)

In his Independence Day speech at Bakshi Stadium on Friday, Omar said that he is going to launch a signature campaign across J&K for statehood restoration and will reach every house and village of UT. “In the next 8 weeks, we will reach out to all 90 assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir, gathering signatures from the people in support of the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. We will not rest until our rights are restored. We cannot be denied equality,” Omar Abdullah said while two former CMs Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were in audience along with over a dozen legislators.

The PDP criticised Omar Abdullah’s signature campaign. “Omar Abdullah owes an apology not a signature campaign for normalising 5th August. With 50 MLAs behind him, he has reduced the fight for J&K’s statehood to token gestures, after seeking votes door-to-door on the promise of restoring pre–5th August status. This is not just retreat, it is betrayal. The people gave him a historic mandate to fight for Article 370 and statehood, not to stage political theatre. If he has already surrendered, he must admit it and apologise to every citizen of J&K for selling promises he never intended to keep,” PDP legislative party leader Waheed ur Rehman Para wrote on X.

People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone said he supports statehood but the said signature campaign has no legal value.

“I beg you. Please stop this childish and immature attitude. We will support any campaign unconditionally. But please ensure that a resolution from the state assembly is also passed and sent to the Supreme Court,” he said.

Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi called the move “a shameful confession of political irrelevance and utter failure”. “Omar had a golden opportunity to fight for the rights of the people when the NC got a full mandate to represent the aspirations of Kashmiris, especially on Article 370 and statehood. Instead of pursuing these goals with conviction, NC has chosen the path of surrender and soft obedience towards the BJP. This signature campaign is nothing but a diversion from their betrayal,” he said.

He termed Omar’s statement a classic case of “political theatre”, noting that the NC’s past performance in power and their silence during the critical years post-August 5, 2019, speaks volumes about their priorities. “If Omar truly had the will, he would have mobilised legislators including that of oppositions , taken legal and constitutional routes and built a national-level consensus for the restoration of rights. Instead, he’s now going door-to-door collecting signatures, as if Kashmir’s dignity can be traded with a petition paper,” he said.