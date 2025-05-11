Menu Explore
Omar announces 10 lakh relief for kin of deceased

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 11, 2025 08:16 AM IST

Expressing anguish over the loss of lives, Omar said, "My government is taking every possible measure to minimise the hardships of our people."

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced an ex-gratia relief of 10 lakh for the families of those killed in the Pakistan shelling.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah speaks to the mediain Jammu on Saturday. (PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah speaks to the mediain Jammu on Saturday. (PTI)

“While no compensation can ever replace a loved one or heal the trauma caused to the family, as a gesture of support and solidarity, 10 lakh will be provided to families of deceased,” the chief minister said.

Expressing anguish over the loss of lives, Omar said, “My government is taking every possible measure to minimise the hardships of our people.” He affirmed that the administration is vigilant and proactive in ensuring relief and safety of people.

Omar Abdullah visits family of martyred officer Thapa, visits several areas in Jammu struck by shelling

Omar also visited the residence of Rajouri additional district development commissioner (ADDC) Raj Kumar Thapa, a J&K administrative service officer killed in the shelling on Saturday. The CM extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

Earlier in the day, Omar visited the affected areas of Rehari and Roop Nagar in Jammu to assess the damage caused by the shelling.

“The pain and disruption faced by residents is deeply concerning. We stand with every affected family and will ensure all necessary support is provided without delay,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Omar announces 10 lakh relief for kin of deceased
Follow Us On