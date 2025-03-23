Omar govt introduces bill to align J&K’s GST law with CGST

The Jammu and Kashmir government, on Saturday, introduced its first bill ‘Jammu & Kashmir Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill-2025’ in the legislative assembly here. Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary, on behalf of finance minister Omar Abdullah, introduced the Jammu & Kashmir Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill-2025 in the House. The bill sought to align J&K’s GST law with the amendments carried out in the Central Goods and Services Tax law.

Members in the J&K Assembly during ongoing budget session, in Jammu, on Saturday. (PTI)