Omar govt introduces bill to align J&K’s GST law with CGST

The Jammu and Kashmir government, on Saturday, introduced its first bill ‘Jammu & Kashmir Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill-2025’ in the legislative assembly here. Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary, on behalf of finance minister Omar Abdullah, introduced the Jammu & Kashmir Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill-2025 in the House. The bill sought to align J&K’s GST law with the amendments carried out in the Central Goods and Services Tax law.
The amendments are regulatory in nature i.e. to regulate tax and as such the bill doesn’t involve recurring and non-recurring expenditure.