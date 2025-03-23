Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Omar govt introduces bill to align J&K’s GST law with CGST

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Mar 23, 2025 09:10 AM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir government, on Saturday, introduced its first bill ‘Jammu & Kashmir Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill-2025’ in the legislative assembly here.

The Jammu and Kashmir government, on Saturday, introduced its first bill ‘Jammu & Kashmir Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill-2025’ in the legislative assembly here. Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary, on behalf of finance minister Omar Abdullah, introduced the Jammu & Kashmir Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill-2025 in the House. The bill sought to align J&K’s GST law with the amendments carried out in the Central Goods and Services Tax law.

Members in the J&K Assembly during ongoing budget session, in Jammu, on Saturday. (PTI)
Members in the J&K Assembly during ongoing budget session, in Jammu, on Saturday. (PTI)

The amendments are regulatory in nature i.e. to regulate tax and as such the bill doesn’t involve recurring and non-recurring expenditure.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On