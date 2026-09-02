On Day 2 of Punjab visit, Poonia oversees Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

On the second day of his three-day maiden Punjab visit on Tuesday, BJP’s Punjab in-charge Satish Poonia attended a special meeting of state and district office-bearers in Jalandhar to ensure the successful implementation of the party’s “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan” at the grassroots level across the state. Poonia gave strategic directions to all district and state office-bearers, urging them to work in coordination. (HT Photo)

The meeting was chaired by Punjab BJP state president Kewal Singh Dhillon, with senior leader OP Dhankhar also in attendance.

Poonia gave strategic directions to all district and state office-bearers, urging them to work in coordination and focus on resolving people’s issues at the grassroots level.

Addressing the workers, Dhillon said the campaign would serve as an effective means of taking the benefits of government schemes to the common people.

“Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a major economy today and has demonstrated its capabilities across every sector,” he said.

Dhankar highlighted the key objectives and road map of the “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan”. He said the month-long campaign, to be held from Prime Minister Modi’s birthday on September 17 till October 17, would include social initiatives such as blood donation camps, free health check-ups, cleanliness drives, plantation drives and programmes to engage the youth in social service.

“Camps would be organised at the block and district levels to provide eligible beneficiaries who have been left out with cards and government services at their doorstep,” he said.

Separately, at a press conference, former Union minister Vijay Sampla said despite an FIR registered against Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in November last year over alleged derogatory remarks against former Union home minister late Buta Singh, the state government had failed to arrest him, raising serious questions over its working.