On her way to sit for CET, woman killed in road mishap

A woman was killed and three members of her family sustained injuries after their car rammed into a truck and then it overturned in Sonepat’s Kharkhauda area on Saturday, police said. Anjana

The deceased, who was in her 20’s, has been identified as Anjana. Her 10-month-old daughter Yashwin and brother-in-law Siddharth sustained serious injuries and husband Pradeep received minor injuries.

A spokesperson of Sonepat police said that the incident took place on Saturday morning when Anjana along with other family members was going from Rewari’s Bharawas village to Sonepat to appear in common eligibility test (CET) conducted by Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

“The incident took place when their i-10 car rammed into a truck after the truck driver applied brakes and then it hit a divider and overturned. The woman died on the spot. Her daughter and brother-in-law were rushed to Kharkhauda civil hospital, from where they were referred to Rohtak’s PGIMS. The injured are said to be out of danger,” the spokesperson added.