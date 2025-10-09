One booked for spreading fake news in Handwara

J&K Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against social media user for spreading fake news in Handwara in Kupwara district of north Kashmir. Police also urged social media users to act responsibly and refrain from posting, sharing, or circulating unverified and misleading content that may disturb public peace, tranquillity, or defame individuals. (File)

Police said that based on a complaint received by Handwara police station, it came to notice that a Facebook post uploaded by Mohammad Yousuf contained false and fabricated allegations intended to malign the reputation of the setup and create public unrest in the area. “Taking cognizance of the matter, a case under Sections 353(1) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Handwara police station, and investigation has been initiated,” the spokesman said.

