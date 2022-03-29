One dead, 56 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri
A 65-year-old man was killed and 56 others injured on Monday when an overloaded bus veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in the Nowshera area of Rajouri district.
The deceased was identified as Bilal Hussain of Pukharni village.
The bus, carrying over 57 passengers, was on its way from Pukharni village to Nowshera and the accident took place at Debatta near Lam around 10 am, said a police officer
He informed that soon after the mishap, locals, police and army men launched a rescue operation and shifted nine seriously injured persons to a government medical college and hospital in Rajouri.
“Bilal Hussain succumbed to his injuries in the hospital,” he added.
Several others who had received superficial injuries were discharged after first aid, he informed.
A defence spokesman said troops of the Rashtriya Rifles helped in the rescue efforts.
“Regardless of personal safety, soldiers of the Rashtriya Rifles negotiated the steep slopes and retrieved the gravely injured passengers. The injured were further evacuated by troops in military vehicles to Sub-District Hospital, Naushera, for the administration of first aid and further treatment,” the spokesman said.
“The bus had slid into a gorge near Debatta carrying passengers. On receipt of information regarding the mishap, the Rashtriya Rifles progressed the rescue work,” he said.
-
