Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / One dead, 56 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri
chandigarh news

One dead, 56 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

A 65-year-old man was killed and 56 others injured on Monday when an overloaded bus veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in the Nowshera area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir
The bus, carrying over 57 passengers, was on its way from Pukharni village to Nowshera and the accident took place at Debatta near Lam around 10 am. It veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in the Nowshera area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
The bus, carrying over 57 passengers, was on its way from Pukharni village to Nowshera and the accident took place at Debatta near Lam around 10 am. It veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in the Nowshera area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Mar 29, 2022 02:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

A 65-year-old man was killed and 56 others injured on Monday when an overloaded bus veered off the road and plunged into a gorge in the Nowshera area of Rajouri district.

The deceased was identified as Bilal Hussain of Pukharni village.

The bus, carrying over 57 passengers, was on its way from Pukharni village to Nowshera and the accident took place at Debatta near Lam around 10 am, said a police officer

He informed that soon after the mishap, locals, police and army men launched a rescue operation and shifted nine seriously injured persons to a government medical college and hospital in Rajouri.

“Bilal Hussain succumbed to his injuries in the hospital,” he added.

Several others who had received superficial injuries were discharged after first aid, he informed.

A defence spokesman said troops of the Rashtriya Rifles helped in the rescue efforts.

“Regardless of personal safety, soldiers of the Rashtriya Rifles negotiated the steep slopes and retrieved the gravely injured passengers. The injured were further evacuated by troops in military vehicles to Sub-District Hospital, Naushera, for the administration of first aid and further treatment,” the spokesman said.

“The bus had slid into a gorge near Debatta carrying passengers. On receipt of information regarding the mishap, the Rashtriya Rifles progressed the rescue work,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Karnataka woman arrested for posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day

    WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote

    A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.

  • Crude bomb recovered in a plastic bag near a football ground in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

    Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum

    Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs

  • Police said the doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but no bomb was found in a search at the hospital. (File Photo)

    Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram

    The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.

  • Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the Supreme Court's order to transfer all cases filed against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh is not a “setback” for the Maharashtra government.

    Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’

    Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

  • Union home minister of India Amit Shah along with Uttar Pradesh caretaker chief minister Yogi Adityanath at BJP's newly elected MLAs' meeting at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Thursday March 24, 2022. (Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

    Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow

    Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out