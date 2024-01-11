One dies, two injured in cylinder blast in Mohali’s Mullanpur

A 34-year-old labourer died and two others got injured after a cylinder exploded in a catering warehouse in Teera village, Mullanpur, on Wednesday. The roof of the catering warehouse collapsed due to the cylinder blast. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Neeraj Kumar of Uttar Pradesh. The injured victims are undergoing treatment at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh.

Navneet Narang, owner of the warehouse and a Chandigarh resident, told police that catering equipment, including utensils and cylinders, was stored on the ground floor of the building.

On Wednesday, workers were refilling gas in a cylinder that was to be supplied for some event. During this, gas from one of the cylinders leaked, leading to an explosion. The blast caused the ceiling of the warehouse to collapse, leaving three workers seriously injured.

They were rushed to GMSH, where doctors referred Kumar to PGIMER. But he succumbed to his injuries, a senior police officer said.

Inspector Satinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Mullanpur police station, said, “One person died while two are undergoing treatment due to the cylinder blast. We will record the statements of the injured and the building owner, following which appropriate legal action will be taken.”