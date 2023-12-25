One held after shootout in Bathinda

The Bathinda police nabbed one person after a brief exchange of fire in the city on Sunday afternoon. No one sustained injury in the incident, officials said. Superintendent of police (city) Narinder Singh told reporters that Sukhdeep Singh of Bathinda was arrested while his accomplice Avtar Singh from Doda village in Muktsar managed to flee.

The car used by the accused was recovered along with a few incriminatory materials, he added. Police said the background of the accused is being ascertained and efforts are on to arrest Avtar. SP said that following certain inputs about anti-social elements, various wings of the district police were on alert.

A police control room (PCR) team led by Jaskaran Singh spotted two car-borne persons suspected to be involved in narcotic smuggling near a hotel. When they were signalled to stop, they started firing at the cops. “While trying to flee, the accused first hit the police patrol vehicle and then rammed into a scooter. Police managed to arrest one accused and seized the car. Initial probe suggests, Sukhdeep was under the influence of narcotics and he will be subjected to the dope test,” added the SP.