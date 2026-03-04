One held for stabbing newly married man to death in Panchkula

A 33-year-old newly married man was stabbed to death by two motorcycle-borne assailants along the Zirakpur-Shimla highway, near Sector 12, Panchkula, in the early hours of Tuesday. Police have arrested one accused in the case and are searching for his accomplice. The victim’s motorcycle found in Sector 12, Panchkula, on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The victim, Deepak Kumar, a resident of Mamta Enclave in Dhakoli, had got married just 20 days ago, his family said. His body, bearing multiple sharp-edged injuries, was found lying on the roadside around 2.30 am, with his motorcycle parked nearby and blood scattered at the scene.

According to police, the attackers allegedly robbed Deepak of his mobile phone before fleeing. An FIR was registered on the complaint of his brother. Passersby spotted him lying on the road and alerted police by dialling 112. He was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The main accused, identified as Roshan from Gopalganj district in Bihar, has been arrested and will be produced before a local court on Wednesday. Police said they will seek his remand to recover the weapon used in the crime and the victim’s mobile phone. Family members said Deepak worked at a call centre in Sector 7, Panchkula, and was returning home from a night shift when the attack occurred. Minutes before the incident, he had reportedly spoken to a friend over the phone.

Deepak lived with his wife and parents in Dhakoli. His two younger brothers are software engineers based in Bengaluru. The family originally hails from Amethi district in Uttar Pradesh.