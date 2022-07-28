One killed, 20 injured as bus falls into gorge near Shimla
At least 20 passengers were hurt and one killed when the Himachal Pradesh Road Corporation (HRTC) bus they were travelling on veered off the road and fell into a gorge at Hiranagar in the capital town of Shimla. The ill-fated bus was on its way from Shimla to Nagrota Bagwan.
The bus met with an accident near Naltu, Hiranagar, on the outskirts of Shimla town at around 2.20 pm, with residents of the nearby area coming to aid the passengers. Emergency teams soon arrived at the spot and the injured were moved to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.
One of the bus’ total 25 passengers died on the spot, while around two dozen others were left with injuries. Two of them are in a critical condition.
Pawan Kumar, the driver of the bus who is undergoing treatment at IGMC, meanwhile, said a speeding truck hit the back of the bus, following which he lost control of the vehicle.
The prolonged response from the authorities did go down well with the public, with Manohar Singh, an eye-witness saying, “A man remained stuck inside the bus for more than three hours, I was there with him. Police reached in time, but the crane that came to pull the bus developed a snag and another crane reached the spot which too remained unsuccessful in pulling the bus.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the accident and directed the district administration to rush to the accident site and undertake rescue operations. He also wished for speedy recovery to the injured.
Flash flood in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti
Meanwhile, heavy rain triggered flash floods in the districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, causing damage to the public and private property. In a repsite, no loss of life was reported.
Flash flood hit Thangi in Moorang tehsil, Kinnaur, at around midnight and damaged an irrigation channel and main source of drinking water.
Another incident of flash flood was reported from Lahaul-Spiti’s Tozing Nulla. wherein the Tandi-Udaipur road was blocked.
“About 30 to 40 vehicles are stuck on both sides of the road. Machineries have been deployed to restore the road for traffic,” the village head said.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
