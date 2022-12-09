One lakh fish released in Sutlej, Kali bein river

Punjab state fisheries development board has released one lakh fish in Sutlej and Kali bein rivers under a river ranching project.. Additional deputy commissioner (Development)-cum-chairman fisheries development agency Kapurthala Paramjeet Kaur released one lakh fish fingerlings at Sutlej River and Kali Vein (Holy Vein) river under this scheme. Fishes were released at Giddarpindi Bridge near Sutlej river and Kali Bein Kanjali Wetland, Kapurthala. The officials of the department said that this will not only promote fish farming but will also help in the natural cleaning of water. He said that fish farming is being promoted in the district under the river ranching project, which has yielded good results.

.