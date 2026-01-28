One pass for all Chandigarh MC parkings: ₹250 for 2-wheelers and ₹500 for 4-wheelers

No more paying for parking slips everyday as the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has introduced monthly parking passes at ₹250 for two-wheelers and ₹500 for four-wheelers at all parking lots under it. MC commissioner Amit Kumar said the parking system also covers commercial four-wheelers with yellow number plates, making it an inclusive initiative that benefits a wider segment of vehicle users. (HT Photo)

Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla formally launched the scheme titled, ‘MC One Pass parking system’, from the Sector 22 parking lot. The pass will be valid across all parking sites managed by Chandigarh MC, including the surface parking opposite Elante Mall, parking sites in Sectors 17, 22 and 35, Lake Parking, multi-level parking at Sector 17, and other designated MC parking locations. A complete list of parking sites is available on the official websites www.mcchandigarh.gov.in and www.bankofbaroda.bank.in.

Mayor Babla said the initiative is designed to modernise Chandigarh’s parking ecosystem by providing a seamless, cashless, and fully digital parking solution for residents and daily commuters.

MC commissioner Amit Kumar said the parking system also covers commercial four-wheelers with yellow number plates, making it an inclusive initiative that benefits a wider segment of vehicle users. He described the system as a progressive reform in parking management that will improve transparency, reduce manual intervention, and ensure efficient and organised parking across the city.

The commissioner further said there is no requirement to visit any office to obtain the parking pass, as citizens can easily generate their monthly pass by scanning a QR code available on MC and Bank of Baroda websites, at parking sites, and through newspaper publications.